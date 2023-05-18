ISP Announces Eighth Death In I-55 Tragic Crash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FARMERSVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the death of another victim in multiple crashes that occurred on May 1, 2023, at approximately 10:55 a.m. on both northbound and southbound Interstate 55, between mile markers 72 and 78 near Farmersville in Montgomery County. Ruth M. Rau, 81-year-old from Sorento, succumbed to injuries last evening while in the hospital. A total of 72 vehicles are known to be involved in the crashes and 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. There are now eight fatalities associated with the crashes, including the following names previously released. Shirley Harper, 88-year-old from Franklin, WI. Joseph Bates, 73-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL Donna Bates, 71-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL Earl LeGrand, 64-year-old from Florissant, MO Article continues after sponsor message Michael Zinchuk, 55-year-old from Champaign, IL Amy Zinchuk, 54-year-old from Champaign, IL Otto Medina-Salazar, 58-year-old from Carthage, M ISP recognizes the impact of this tragic event and offers its condolences to families and friends mourning their loss. ISP thanks all its first responder partners and sister agencies for their tremendous work and assistance during this incident. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip