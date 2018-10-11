ST. CLAIR COUNTY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the arrest of Brandon J. Bell this afternoon. Bell, a 30-year-old resident of O'Fallon, was arrested and charged with Aggravated driving under the Influence and Reckless Homicide.

The charges stem from a traffic crash that occurred on January 21st, 2018, on Interstate 64 at milepost 6.4. Bell was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes at this location, when his vehicle struck Lyn Trinh Chieng vehicle head on. Chieng died as a result of the crash.

The arrest warrant was signed this afternoon at the St. Clair County Courthouse, and bail was set at $100,000. Bell turned himself in and was booked at the St. Clair County Jail. Bell was able to post bond shortly after, and was released from custody.

This case is pending trial and no further information is available.

