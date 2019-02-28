SPRINGFIELD – After a joint investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Internal Investigation and Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) Task Force, criminal charges were filed against (3) IDOC employees. Correctional Officer Giovanni Rodriguez, Sergeant Jason Cremer and Lieutenant James Fike, were each charged with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Battery.

On or about February 3, 2019, Rodriguez, Cremer and Fike are alleged, while acting in their official capacity, to have knowingly performed an act, which is forbidden by law and without legal justification, which caused bodily harm to an incarcerated individual.

The arrests of Rodriguez, Cremer and Fike were conducted over a two-day period, February 24, 2019 and February 25, 2019.

