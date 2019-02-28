SPRINGFIELD – After a joint investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Internal Investigation and Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) Task Force, criminal charges were filed against (3) IDOC employees. Correctional Officer Giovanni Rodriguez, Sergeant Jason Cremer and Lieutenant James Fike, were each charged with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Battery.

On or about February 3, 2019, Rodriguez, Cremer and Fike are alleged, while acting in their official capacity, to have knowingly performed an act, which is forbidden by law and without legal justification, which caused bodily harm to an incarcerated individual.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The arrests of Rodriguez, Cremer and Fike were conducted over a two-day period, February 24, 2019 and February 25, 2019.

More like this:

Aug 8, 2024 - 100 Years Ago: Alton and Wood River's Jewish Community Home’s Inaugural Picnic Draws Large Crowd

May 30, 2024 - Man Sentenced to 20 Years’ Imprisonment for Attempting to Engage in Sexual Activity with a Minor  

Jul 12, 2024 - Federal Judge Sentences De'Andre Owens to 30 Years

Jun 18, 2024 - ISP Combats Interstate Shootings With Technology

Jun 24, 2024 - Pocahontas Man Receives 6-Year Prison Sentence For Wrong-Way DUI Crash

 