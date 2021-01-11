CHICAGO - In keeping with Illinois State Police values of “Integrity, Service and Pride,” on Jan. 6, 2021, the Illinois State Police (ISP) joined the Illinois National Association for Advancement for Colored People (NAACP) and the Illinois Association of the Chiefs of Police in adopting the “Ten Shared Principles.”

“The principles that the Illinois State Police share with the NAACP are the values that all good people who act in good faith share with one another,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “At the heart of these values is the trust that is essential to good policing, safe communities and a just nation.”

“It’s a great day in Illinois for Police Reforms. I am proud that Director Kelly and the Illinois State Police are joining with the Illinois NAACP in promoting these historic reform principles. We have been successful in keeping incidents like Ferguson and Kenosha from happening in Illinois. With the backing of the Illinois State Police, hopefully, other states will implement similar programs,” Illinois NAACP President Teresa Haley said.

“This is great news for all of law enforcement in Illinois to have the ISP totally endorse and affirm what the Illinois Chiefs have been doing to build relationships of trust with communities of color,” said IACP Pres. James R. Black, Chief of Crystal Lake Police Department. “It’s a priority of mine as IACP President to get more agencies on board with these 10 Shared Principals, and so, I am very grateful to Director Kelly.”

On March 22, 2018, the NAACP Illinois State Conference and the Illinois Association of the Chiefs of Police agreed to share a set of principles designed to build mutual trust between law enforcement and the

community. On Jan.6, 2021, ISP Director Kelly and ISP Command Staff joined the effort and adopted these Ten Shared Principles: https://www.ilchiefs.org/shared-principles.

The ISP leadership has already taken steps to live out these principals within the agency. These include:

Ongoing quarterly training for Troopers to reinforce that every person should be treated with dignity and respect.

Adding training to include de-escalation techniques to peacefully resolve situations that are dangerous to both the community and law enforcement.

Appointing the most diverse command staff in ISP history with men and women from varied backgrounds and communities with seven of fourteen in top command from minority backgrounds. These Colonels and Lt. Colonels possess more than a century of collective law enforcement experience that will bring the agency into the future.

Building a diverse agency by actively recruiting cadets from different backgrounds and ethnic groups to attend the ISP Academy and grow into leaders within the agency.

Developing a duty to intervene policy in accordance with federal law.

Maintaining a robust and evolving wellness program focusing on Officer mental health after repeated exposed to trauma to maintain and strengthen empathy, good judgment and 21st Century policing skills.

