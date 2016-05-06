Name: Isaiah William Patrick 

Parents: Jessica and Melissa Patrick of Collinsville

Birth weight: 5 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 17 1/2 inches 

Time : 7:15 a.m.

Date: May 5, 2016

Hospital: Anderson Hospital

Grandparents: Brad Patrick, Kristi Brewer- Patrick, and Kayla Bonney 

Great Grandparents: Patricia Patrick, Peggy Dour, Carmeline Brewer, Marshall Brewer

