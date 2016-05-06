Isaiah William Patrick
May 6, 2016 6:25 PM May 6, 2016 6:49 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Isaiah William Patrick
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Jessica and Melissa Patrick of Collinsville
Birth weight: 5 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 17 1/2 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 7:15 a.m.
Date: May 5, 2016
Hospital: Anderson Hospital
Grandparents: Brad Patrick, Kristi Brewer- Patrick, and Kayla Bonney
Great Grandparents: Patricia Patrick, Peggy Dour, Carmeline Brewer, Marshall Brewer
More like this:
May 15, 2024 - Triune Agility Club of Southwest Illinois raises over $10K for Purina & Red Rover’s Purple Leash Project
Mar 5, 2024 - Triune Agility Club Of Southwest Illinois Raises Over $10,000 For Purina and Red Rover's Purple Leash Project