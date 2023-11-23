ALTON - While straight As and athletic accomplishments are things to be proud of, a good character is the most important trait. Alton Middle School seventh-grader Isaiah Cooper has all three.

Cooper was recognized at the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Throughout his time in Alton, he has been named an Optimist Student of the Month and a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton Middle School. On this Thanksgiving Day, it is appropriate to acknowledge the giving student on Riverbender.com.

“He’s an excellent student, he’s a caring young man, and he leads his peers by showing leadership,” explained Principal Dr. Cindy Inman.

Cooper is heavily involved in his church and soccer team. At school, he is well-known for his kindness and intelligence as a straight A student and good friend. His teachers recognize Cooper for his “honesty, work ethic, generosity and kindness.” Emily Dopuch, Cooper’s English teacher, characterizes him as “just a genuine kind soul.”

“Isaiah is such an incredible, gifted and talented young man,” added science teacher Sarah Wheat. “He is a true joy to have in class every day. He is so intelligent and puts his full effort into everything he does, whether it’s school, sports, friendship. He strives to be the best version of himself he can be. He is truly one of the kindest and sweetest students I’ve ever had the pleasure of teaching.”

While Cooper is a standout student, he has also turned heads on the track and cross country teams. As a sixth grader, Cooper went to state with the middle school track team and ran the 800. The school recently sent him to state again with the cross country team, so he is ready for another great track season in the spring.

His coaches recognize Cooper’s unique kindness and say he is “a great all-around student” with “a compassionate streak.” He often helps his teammates and has been commended for his hard work.

Congratulations to Isaiah for this recognition by Alton Middle School and the Hayner Public Library District!

