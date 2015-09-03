Name:  Isaac Timothy Sandifer

Gender:  Boy
DOB:  August 20, 2015
Time:  7:55 a.m.
Weight:  8 pounds, 5 ounces
Lengh:  21 1/4 inches
Hospital:  Alton Memorial Hospital
Mother:  Carolyn "Suzie" (Woelfel) Sandifer
Father:  Timothy Paul Sandifer
Sibling:  Adelia "Addie" Sandifer - 8 years old
Maternal Grandparents:  Barb (Young) Woelfel - Jerseyville, IL; Ray and Gayle Woelfel - Grafton, IL
Paternal Grandparents:  Perry and Nancy Sandifer - Wood River, IL

