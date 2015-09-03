Isaac Timothy Sandifer
September 3, 2015 3:09 PM
Name: Isaac Timothy Sandifer
Gender: Boy
DOB: August 20, 2015
Time: 7:55 a.m.
Weight: 8 pounds, 5 ounces
Lengh: 21 1/4 inches
Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital
Mother: Carolyn "Suzie" (Woelfel) Sandifer
Father: Timothy Paul Sandifer
Sibling: Adelia "Addie" Sandifer - 8 years old
Maternal Grandparents: Barb (Young) Woelfel - Jerseyville, IL; Ray and Gayle Woelfel - Grafton, IL
Paternal Grandparents: Perry and Nancy Sandifer - Wood River, IL
