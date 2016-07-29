Name:  Isaac Henry Fergurson

Parents:  Selena & Andrew Fergurson of Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs  15 oz

Birth Length:  20 1/2 inches

Time :  8:19 AM

Date:  July 19, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Delainey (12), Mikaela (10), Aubrey (8), Noah (6), Scarlett (4), James (2) 

Grandparents:  Mike & Linda Fergurson, Alton; Roger & Vickie Woodcock, Farmington

Great Grandparents:  Stan & Barb Walkington, Alton

 

 