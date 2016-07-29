Isaac Henry Fergurson
Name: Isaac Henry Fergurson
Parents: Selena & Andrew Fergurson of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 15 oz
Birth Length: 20 1/2 inches
Time : 8:19 AM
Date: July 19, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Delainey (12), Mikaela (10), Aubrey (8), Noah (6), Scarlett (4), James (2)
Grandparents: Mike & Linda Fergurson, Alton; Roger & Vickie Woodcock, Farmington
Great Grandparents: Stan & Barb Walkington, Alton