JERSEY - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their "Student of the Month". The recipient for the month of February is Isaac Hausman.

The selection of a "Student of the Month" is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week. During February, Thomas received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because he received the most nominations, he was named "Students of the Month" at JCHS. He is being congratulated by Kelly Plummer of Jersey State Bank.