COLLINSVILLE – A Columbus Day observance program by representatives of the Iroquois/Six Nations-Haudenosaunee, will be held at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, October 8, at 3:00 p.m., in the Interpretive Center lobby.

Doug George (Mohawk Iroquois) and Grammy Award-winning singer Joanne Shenandoah (Oneida Iroquois), will present “Honoring the First People of this Land,” a spoken presentation with a song. After the presentation, attendees will be invited to Monks Mound for closing statements. This is a free event and no reservations are required.

This program is part of the Native Studies Cultural Series of four events sponsored by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, held Saturday through Monday, October 7-9, of the Columbus Day weekend. Most of the other events will take place at the Center for Spirituality and Sustainability at SIUE in Edwardsville, IL. For more information on the series, contact Greg Fields at SIUE at 618-650-2461.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is just eight miles from St. Louis, in Collinsville, Illinois, off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road. There is no admission fee but a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students, and $15 for families. For more information call 618-346-5160 or go towww.cahokiamounds.org.

