GODFREY - Over 100 participants and spectators gathered at Iron House Crossfit of Godfrey for the First Annual Belchik Tribute WOD to remember the life of Christopher Belchik, an army corporal who was killed in action while serving in Iraq on Aug. 22, 2004.

To commemorate the day that his brother passed away ninr years to the day, Brian Belchik, a member at the crossfit gym, decided to plan a workout of the day, or WOD, that embodies the spirit of his brother.

“Every number has a meaning that goes back to Chris,” Brian Belchik said, “for example, 1974 rows on the machine is for the year he was born.”

Other numbers in the workouts included his battalion number, the age Chris was when he died, the year and date in which he died, as well as many others.

Aside from the mentioned rows, participants who worked out in the event endured two rounds of pull ups, weighted lunges, burpees and thrusters. At the end of the circuit, all participants went on a 2,004 meter run. The course of the run was designed in a way that all of the runners would run right by Cpl. Belchik’s grave, located in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

“The workout is intended to be hard,” Kellie Greer, co-owner of Iron House Crossfit said, “it is our way of suffering for our brothers and sisters who are fighting or have lost their lives overseas.”

The event was not only about serving Cpl. Belchik’s memory. Iron House Crossfit earned over $3,800 from generous donations from area businesses and spectators at the events from raffle sales, all of which will go to charity. The U.S. Veteran’s Foundation of Brighton, Ill. was chosen by the Belchik family to receive the funds for the first annual event. The foundation serves local military veterans and civilian government employees with support needed after they have returned home from combat.