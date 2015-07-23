ALTON – After much anticipation and a slight delay from the high river waters, Morrison’s Irish Pub is slated to open this Friday, July 24, at 11:00 a.m.

Partners Mary Vankirk and Lisa Morrison purchased the building, located at 200 State St., in Feb 18 and began to follow their dream. They have put all effort and determination into creating a unique and inviting establishment Downtown Alton. Managers Katey Thayer and her husband George Thayer will help operate the business.

“When we came and looked at the building, as soon as we saw it, we couldn’t imagine anything better for our Irish pub,” said Vankirk. “Alton is an area that we see growing and it is on the upswing. We like how close it is to the river and we hope to bring people over to the Alton area from St. Louis.”

Morrison’s menu is very unique to this area and highlights Ireland’s favorite authentic dishes to include Bangers and Mash.

“Bangers are a little different than sausages here in the U.S., they are ground more and have a different kind of flavoring,” said Vankirk. “Mash is mashed potatoes, and we pour an onion gravy over it, it’s very good.”

The pub will also serve Cottage Pie, which is locally known as Shepard’s Pie, Guinness stew, and a family recipe called Bubble and Squeak.

Other Irish dishes at Morrison’s include a corned beef platter and salmon filets with whiskey glaze served with colcannon and whiskey glaze parsnips. Colcannon is an Irish side dish made of mashed potatoes, kerrygold cheddar, kerrygold Irish butter and a little bit of seasonings and cabbage. A parsnip is a cream colored vegetable similar a carrot.

Vankirk says they feel it is important to have the authentic ingredients with the Irish recipes, which is why much of their food is imported from the UK. The cheeses on their meat and cheese tray are from all over Ireland to include Tipperary, Dublin and more.

“One of the things we are serving with our hamburgers and lamb burgers are Guinness potato chips,” said Vankirk. “They are imported from the UK and boy to they taste like Guinness. They are delicious.”

Not everything on the menu is imported, local businesses are also in on the unique style that Morrison’s is bringing in. Vankirk is excited about a bread called soda bread, made by Lucianna’s, just a couple store fronts down from Morrison’s.

“I went to her and asked if she would be interested in making soda bread for us,” said Vankirk. “Of course she never does anything simple. She whiskey soaked currants and they are in the bread. My goodness it is so good.”

Other than the delicious dishes, Morrison’s has a wide variety of drinks for all tastes.

On Tap

Ireland Imports

Guinness Stout

Guinness Blonde Lager

Magner’s Irish Cider

Murphy’s Stout

Smithwick’s Irish Ale

Harp Lager

Local Brews

Old Bakery Beer - Coffee Lager, Alton IL

Templar – Morrison’s Irish Red, Alton IL

Ridgebrook – Forkin’ Ale, Godfrey IL

Excel - Plague Bringer, Breese IL

Buckle Down – Robust Porter, Lyons, IL

Big Bloke – English Strong Ale, Peoria IL

There is also a wide variety of bottled craft beer that Vankirk says they will continue to expand as business progresses.

The vast majority of the liquors available at Morrison’s are Irish whiskeys and even a specialty Irish vodka. The pub only serves mid-grade and high-end liquors, no rail drinks.

Katey Thayer is working on an interesting list of specialty drinks to include Old Thyme Sour, Honey I’m Home (which has real honeycomb), and Blackberry Dew.

Business hours are 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Morrison’s is currently accepting applications. For any additional information, call (618) 433-8900.

