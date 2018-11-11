AMES, Iowa – Iowa State took advantage of 1,445 fans at Stephens Auditorium Sunday and defeated SIUE wrestling 37-3.

Freshman Justin Ruffin picked up his second win of the season and SIUE's lone victory Sunday. He defeated Iowa State's Chase Straw 9-4 in overtime.

"Justin wrestled really well, coming up with a win in overtime," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "The individual scores were a little closer than the team score looks. A lot of our guys came out hard, we just got outmanned today."

Spates said the atmosphere was great for both teams.

"It was great to be in that environment," noted Spates. "I told our guys the NCAA Tournament is a big crowd and a big environment so any time we can put them in front a big crowd it prepares them for the end run."

Article continues after sponsor message

Next up for SIUE is the Lindenwood Open next weekend.

"We'll have everybody who is healthy wrestling," said Spates. "They have two divisions with the freshman/sophomore and the open. It's close to home so that will be a nice thing."

Spates expects a good showing for the Cougars in their first tournament with a full team.

"We got some good experience with a Big Ten team (Indiana) and a Big 12 team (Iowa State) this weekend so I think we'll be better next weekend," he said.

125 Alex Mackall (Iowa State) over Austin Macias (SIUE) (Dec 16-14)

133 Austin Gomez (Iowa State) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (TF 18-3 3:00)

141 Ian Parker (Iowa State) over Coleman Brainard (SIUE) (Fall 4:13)

149 Jarrett Degen (Iowa State) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (TF 25-9 6:22)

157 Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Chase Straw (Iowa State) (TB-1 9-4)

165 Brady Jennings (Iowa State) over Nate Higgins (SIUE) (Dec 10-6)

174 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Fall 4:19)

184 Samuel Colbray (Iowa State) over Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (Dec 10-3)

197 William Miklus (Iowa State) over Christian Dulaney (SIUE) (Dec 5-3)

285 Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State) vs. Tommy Helton (SIUE) (Dec 9-5)

More like this: