As startup companies continue to emerge throughout the Midwest, the need for venture capital investments is also on the rise. In an effort to help promote entrepreneurialism and unite entrepreneurial high-growth companies with the nation’s top venture capitalists, corporate and private investors and investment bankers, InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum has announced plans for its 15th annual forum, and is now accepting applications. High-growth companies in the life sciences, technology and food/ag/bioenergy industries throughout the Midwest that are seeking venture capital to advance their ideas are encouraged to submit their applications for a chance to present their business plans to an audience of the nation’s top investors at the Midwest’s premier venture capital event, taking place March 26 and 27, 2014, in St. Louis. The early application deadline is set for Nov. 15 and Jan. 10 is the final application deadline to be considered.

The annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum aims to attract applicants from within the center corridor of the United States. The event annually showcases approximately 45 high-growth companies and is broken down into three separate presentation tracks. Investors from the fields of life sciences, technology and food/ag/bioenergy will be on hand. The application form can be completed online at InvestMidwest’s website: www.investmidwestforum.com.

InvestMidwest 2013 attracted 300 attendees, including over 70 venture capital professionals who heard presentations by 41 growth-oriented companies from 11 states with the potential to generate at least $20 million in annual revenue within the next five years. To date, companies that have presented at InvestMidwest have gone on to secure in excess of $1 billion in total investments.

“The InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum has helped generate over a billion dollars in equity investments for numerous entrepreneurial growth companies over the past 15 years,” noted Chris Walsh, executive director of

InvestMidwest. “Those investments come not only through the relationships sparked at each forum, but also through the experience presenting companies get, which helps them to better sell their opportunities long after the event.”

InvestMidwest is expected to once again unite some of the country’s leading venture capitalists, corporate investors and angel investors, who will gather for the presentations. The selection of presenting companies is based on a company’s value proposition, management team, products or services, marketing strategy, market opportunity and financial summary. Those firms selected will receive presentation guidelines and guidance to ensure the presenters meet the forum’s professional presentation standards.

“We encourage entrepreneurs to get their applications in by the early deadline of Nov. 15,” said Walsh. “This allows the selection committee time and flexibility to obtain any clarification from a company on its application, which can impact whether or not they are selected to present.”

InvestMidwest’s mission is to provide access to equity capital for emerging, privately held companies seeking venture funds in excess of $1 million. The 15th Annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum is supported by a diverse group of public and corporate sponsors. The organizational sponsors include the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Missouri Venture Forum, The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and KCSourceLink .

For more information or to obtain an application, visit www.investmidwestforum.com or call 314.444.1151.

