St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 26, 2011 - Entrepreneurial high-growth companies throughout the Midwest that are seeking venture capital to advance their ideas are now being invited to apply for the opportunity to present their business plans to an audience of the nation's top venture capitalists, corporate and private investors and investment bankers. InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum today kicked off the application period for its annual forum, issuing an open call to high-growth companies in the life sciences, technology and clean energy industries to submit their applications. The early application deadline is set for Nov. 18, and Jan. 13 is the final application deadline to be considered for participation in the Midwest's premier venture capital event, which is taking place April 4 and 5 in St. Louis.

The 13th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum aims to attract applicants from throughout the Midwest. The event annually showcases approximately 45 high-growth companies and is broken down into three separate presentation tracks. Investors from the fields of life sciences, technology and clean energy/sustainability will be on hand. The application form can be completed online at InvestMidwest's newly revamped website: www.investmidwestforum.com.

InvestMidwest 2011 attracted 300 attendees, including over 70 venture capital professionals who heard presentations by 43 growth-oriented companies from nine states with the potential to generate at least $20 million in annual revenue within the next five years. To date, companies that have presented at InvestMidwest have gone on to secure in excess of $850 million in total investments.

"The InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum continues to help generate millions in equity investments for many entrepreneurial growth companies each year," noted Chris Walsh, executive director of InvestMidwest. "Those investments come not only through the relationships that are sparked at each forum, but also through the experience that presenting companies get that helps them to better sell their stories long after the event."

InvestMidwest is expected to once again unite some of the country's leading venture capitalists, corporate investors and angel investors, who will gather for the presentations. Selection of presenting companies is based on a company's value proposition, management team, products or services, marketing strategy, market opportunity and financial summary. Those firms selected will receive presentation guidelines and guidance to ensure the presenters meet the forum's professional presentation standards.

"As in prior years, we encourage entrepreneurs to get their applications in by the early deadline," said Walsh. "Those who do so have an advantage as the selection committees will have the time and flexibility to obtain clarification from a company on its application, which can make the difference in whether or not they are selected to present."

InvestMidwest's mission is to provide access to equity capital for emerging, privately held companies seeking venture funds in excess of $1 million. The 13th Annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum is supported by a diverse group of public and corporate sponsors. The organizational sponsors include the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Growth Association (RCGA), Missouri Venture Forum, The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and KCSourceLink .

For more information or to obtain an application, visit www.investmidwestforum.com or call 314-444-1151.

