You Are Cordially Invited to attend an informative workshop on mutual fund investing.

Investing 101

Presented by: Jed McClain, 1st MidAmerica Investment Services Representative

We’ll discuss several topics, including the basics of stocks and bonds, the benefits of asset allocation, and why investing NOW may help you meet your unique financial goals.

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Place: 1st MidAmerica Credit Union – Bethalto Branch

731 E. Bethalto Dr.

A light dinner of sandwiches, soups and salad will be served.

RSVP: To attend, please call Kim Gallegos

at (618) 258-3168 ext. 1450

or email kim.gallegos@1stmidamerica.org

Attendance is limited. Please respond by Friday, February 17.

A Franklin Templeton fund prospectus will be distributed during the workshop. Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment goals, risks, charges and expenses before investing. Please carefully read the prospectus, which contains this and other information, before investing

Not FDIC Insured · May Lose Value · No Bank Guarantee

