SHILOH — A Shiloh woman has been charged with aggravated battery to a child under 13 following an incident reported on Monday, June 17, 2024. Diara T. Green, 29, of the 300 block of Baltes Drive, was apprehended after police responded to a domestic battery call at approximately 10:43 a.m. on June 17.

Detective Justin Nollau of the Shiloh Police Department said officers arrived at the scene and spoke with all parties involved. Following the initial investigation, the case was referred to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for a warrant review.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Judy Dalan issued a two-count warrant against Green. The charges include aggravated battery to a child under 13, classified as a Class 3 Felony, and domestic battery, a Class A Misdemeanor.

St. Clair County Judge Sara Rice reviewed and signed the warrant, validating the charges.

Green remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail, with a detention hearing scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities emphasize that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

