HARDIN - Two have been charged after a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Churchman Hollow Road in Kampsville in Calhoun County.

At 6:30 p.m. on May 23, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant.

Subsequent to an investigation, Roy C. Connell, age 51, of Kampsville, Illinois was arrested on the following charges:

Calhoun County Felony Warrant for Violation of Pre-Trial Release,

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl).

An additional suspect, Lisa L. Baalman, age 51, of Kampsville, was arrested on the following charges:

Obstructing Justice,

Concealing / Aiding a Fugitive.

Connell was arrested without incident and lodged in the Pike County Jail.

Baalman was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Baalman were booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Connell remains lodged in the Pike County Jail without bond.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

