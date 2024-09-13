Investigation in Hardin Results in Meth and Burglary Charges
Riverbender Staff
September 13, 2024 3:41 PM
HARDIN - A Hardin man is facing multiple charges after being arrested two consecutive days in Calhoun County by the Calhoun Sheriff's Office.
The summary of his report is as follows:
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary complaint on May 22, 2024, in the 100 block of Cass Lane, initiating an investigation that would lead to multiple arrests and charges. Authorities executed a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of West Main Street in Hardin, resulting in the arrest of Charles “Joey” Mielke, 42, of Hardin.
Mielke was taken into custody for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation continued, and on August 6, 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a felony warrant for Mielke for residential burglary.
The following day, Mielke was arrested again, this time for a felony no bond warrant from Pike County, Illinois, and another charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested without incident and processed at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, subsequently being released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
On August 28, 2024, Mielke turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office. He appeared in court on September 3, 2024, and was granted pre-trial release under the provisions of House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
