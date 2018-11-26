SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman issued a press release Monday morning that said: "Due to the ongoing investigation of last Friday's incident at the Alton High School Boys Basketball game, the game scheduled this Friday, November 30th, 2018, Jersey Community High School at Alton has been cancelled and will not be played."



The investigation stems from a brawl that developed during the game between Alton High School and Riverview in the Alton Tourney on Friday night.

"No further details are available at this time," Alderman said. "Thank you."

