SEE VIDEO:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman issued a press release Monday morning that said: "Due to the ongoing investigation of last Friday's incident at the Alton High School Boys Basketball game, the game scheduled this Friday, November 30th, 2018, Jersey Community High School at Alton has been cancelled and will not be played."

The investigation stems from a brawl that developed during the game between Alton High School and Riverview in the Alton Tourney on Friday night.

"No further details are available at this time," Alderman said. "Thank you."

More like this:

Apr 17, 2024 - Alton's Special Olympics Basketball Team Recognized as State Champs

Jan 24, 2024 - Roman Cross Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month

Apr 29, 2024 - Celebrating Excellence: Winners Unveiled for the 2024 Madison County CTE Awards

Feb 27, 2024 - Dave Lipe Recognized After 60 Seasons of Tennis in Edwardsville

Yesterday - Best Friends Victoria and Fiery Plan Future Together at Alton High Career Fair

 