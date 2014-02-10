The APD Patrol Division responded to a shots fired call in the Storey Manor Apartment complex at approximately 10:00 pm Wednesday night, 02/05/14. Responding Patrol Officers determined that a 30 year old black male, later identified as DEMETRIUS CORTEZ LUCAS, had suffered a mid-body gunshot wound and had received civilian transport to Alton Memorial Hospital prior to Officers’ arrival. LUCAS received treatment at AMH before being flown to a St. Louis area hospital. He was later pronounced dead at that facility at 11:03 pm.

The investigation continued in the Storey Manor Apartment complex as the APD Patrol Division located an exterior crime scene and began contacting residents and identifying potential witnesses. The APD Investigations Bureau was activated and subsequently worked through the night, with the Patrol Division, processing the crime scene, recovering evidence, and interviewing witnesses. A suspect was developed and later taken into custody at approximately 2:30 am on 02/06/14. That suspect is identified as:

JUSTIN DWIGHT VAUGHN

B/M DOB 02/05/90, AGE 24

1014 EASTON STREET

ALTON, ILLINOIS 62002

This investigation continued into the daylight hours with additional searches conducted, up to and including the execution of a search warrant. Detectives have continued following leads and conducting interviews with both the suspect and witnesses, up through today’s date.

Earlier today, 02/07/14, at approximately 1:30 pm, this case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges. After reviewing the facts of this case, the State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged JUSTIN VAUGHN with the following offenses:

THREE COUNTS OF 1st DEGREE MURDER

ONE COUNT OF AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF WEAPONS

The warrant was later signed by Judge Tognarelli with the bail being set at NO BOND.

The suspect, JUSTIN VAUGHN, remains in custody at the Alton Police Department at this time.

