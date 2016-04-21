GODFREY - The investigation into what appears to be human remains found by an explorer on the John M. Olin Nature Preserve is not a simple case.

Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, said various investigators spent seven or eight hours Wednesday with three cadaver dogs working the region where the remains were found.

Dixon said a forensic pathologist and archaeologist will be involved in analyzing the remains, along with the Madison County Coroner’s office. The Illinois State Police and Department of Natural Resources are also involved in the investigation with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

“The coroner’s office and sheriff’s department were there Wednesday digging through the debris to determine if additional fragments or pieces of remains could be found,” Dixon said.

Dixon said some additional bone fragments were found in that area on Wednesday and that the investigation will be ongoing. Dixon said there isn’t a missing person with any possible ties to that area to this point.

Dixon said the department may consult with a forensic pathologist and anthropologist to determine the age and if these are historical or ancient remains. He is hopeful the microscopic testing will determine if the remains are ancient in nature. If they go 100 years back it will be very difficult to identify them.

Angela Moan, executive director of The Nature Institute in Godfrey, said the area in that region is full of history with settlers, along with Native Americans coming passing through. It is also possible the area could contain ancient Indian burial grounds never uncovered.

“It wouldn’t have been uncommon for someone to have set up camp for a while in this area,” she said if the remains are ancient.

Dixon said there was definitely an Illini Indian tribe that inhabited the area. He also added that an arrowhead was found in the area during their search.

“If it is a Native American it could have been buried in a shallow grave and been unfounded for 125 years,” he said. “There have been controlled burns up there and there is nothing some expert could tell with a naked eye and determine the age of the remains found on Tuesday.

“We sifted through several hundred square feet and hundreds of pounds of debris today,” he said on Wednesday. “It will take a lot of work and some analysis with microscopes and difficult evaluations. This is not simple.”



