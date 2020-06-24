EDWARDSVILLE – With the inundation of new data and mandated safety protocols, the world is trying to mirror Elsa’s proven strength as we all move forward “Into the Unknown.” Perhaps among those knowing the lyrics to the “Frozen” song best are children, many of whom will experience a different way of activity and learning when they re-enter schools and early childhood learning environments in late summer and early fall.

Staff at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Early Childhood Center (ECC) are among those preparing for a modified educational setting that will likely include arrival screenings, classroom and outdoor arrangement to ensure social distancing, frequent handwashing and sanitizing, and the wearing of masks.

The ECC teachers’ masks will be as welcoming and familiar as possible for attending children, thanks to the creative work of longtime ECC friend and retired Edwardsville educator Kathy Weber. Weber is using her talents to sew 50 protective masks for the ECC educators and staff.

“In true Kathy fashion, she jumped to the challenge and immediately had ideas how to use fun fabric and patterns to make masks that are enjoyable for the staff to wear and not too intimidating for the children to see,” said ECC Willow Room teacher Stephanie Henschen. “She’s using patterns and photos sent to her by the staff to sew the masks. They will be washable and have a pocket for a replaceable filter.”

A 1984 Illinois Teacher of the Year, long-time Edwardsville elementary school educator, former SIUE early childhood education instructor and well-known puppeteer, Weber’s knack for creativity and high-quality teaching has shone for decades.

“The masks that I’m creating are just a way of helping these teachers be able to get back in the classroom and work with those kids that have missed out for the spring, and get them back to learning and enjoying in the safest possible way,” Weber said. “I have lots of unique fabrics to use. I don’t think I’ll have two that are alike!”

Henschen and Weber’s relationship is coming full circle with this latest effort. In 1990, Henschen was a teaching assistant in the second grade open classrooms of Weber and Shirley Ward at N.O. Nelson Elementary in Edwardsville.

“They were a dynamic duo,” Henschen recalled fondly. “There was so much enthusiasm. I was able to have a front row seat to some amazing teaching and learning experiences in the classroom.”

Article continues after sponsor message

At that time, Weber’s son attended the SIUE ECC. She mentioned a job opening, which Henschen secured in 1991, and the rest is history.

“Stephanie was my granddaughter’s teacher when she came to the ECC,” said Weber. “Then, I became the grandma of the Center, bringing my puppets and stories, projects and activities with the units that they taught. I also led some professional development sessions with the faculty. Stephanie is a natural in the classroom. Children respond to her, and she leads them on many paths of learning.”

“I love the Center and feel at home whenever I visit,” she added. “The whole faculty is welcoming, and I see the best environments for learning and growing.”

Weber’s continued love for teaching and inspiring was supported by her national involvement. She was a member of the Illinois State Teachers of the Year chapter and served on the national board as president of the National State Teachers of the Year organization.

“It’s amazing the fabulous people that you meet across the United States when you’re able to gather together and share best practices,” Weber noted. “I have always felt because of these distinguished opportunities, that I had a responsibility and a mission to share, give back and encourage others to do more than what was in the textbooks.”

As the educational environment changes amid the ongoing pandemic, and as educators pave a way forward with safe new ways of teaching, one thing remains the same: with a true love for children, all challenges can be overcome despite moving “Into the Unknown.”

“My career as an educator of young children was influenced by Kathy Weber,” Henschen said. “She modeled for me what excellence in teaching actually looks like. She encouraged me to apply for a teaching position at the ECC, and 30 years later she continues to support me and my coworkers in true Kathy fashion, with joy, kindness and understanding.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: