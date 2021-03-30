Collinsville, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a two-lane closure on I-55/70 NB/EB over Canteen Creek, between IL 111 and Black Lane. The left and center lanes will be closed to safely facilitate these repairs. Work is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, weather permitting, between 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck and bridge joint repairs at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

