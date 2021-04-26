EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces that the ramp from westbound I-55/64 to IL 3 southbound will be closed from 7:00 PM on Friday, April 30, 2021 to 5:00 AM on Monday, May 3, 2021, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to demolish a bridge over the ramp as part of the ongoing Eastbound I-55/64 Poplar Street Bridge project.

There will be no access to IL 3 southbound from I-55/64 (either direction). Drivers will need to find an alternate route to access IL 3 during this time. Message boards will be in place to assist in this effort and mapping agencies have been alerted as well. Drivers are encouraged to plan their route ahead of time and include additional time into their anticipated travel schedules this weekend.

Motorists are urged to slow down and obey all construction signage, refrain from using mobile devices, and stay alert for changing conditions while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

