EDWARDSVILLE – The intersection of North Kansas Street and Douglas Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, March 6, for water main and storm sewer construction. The closure is expected to remain in place for several days.

The work is part of the $1.91 million water main replacement project for North Kansas and East High streets that began in February. That project will replace a century-old 4-inch cast iron water main with an 8-inch main.

It also will include resurfacing of East High Street and North Kansas Street between East Union Street and Hillsboro Avenue. To bypass the closure, drivers in the area should use alternate routes, including North Buchanan Street and East Dunn Street. The City contractor is in contact with Edwardsville School District 7 officials to help keep parents informed and minimize disruptions around Columbus School as the project proceeds.

The North Kansas-East High water main installation project is expected to take two months to complete. Road resurfacing and finishing work will follow, with an anticipated overall project end date in July.

The City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation and patience of drivers and residents in the area. Please contact the City’s Public Works Department at 618-692-7535 with any questions.

