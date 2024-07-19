EDWARDSVILLE – The intersection of Esic Drive and University Drive will be closed for the next eight to 10 weeks beginning Monday, July 22, as the road improvement project in that area continues. Motorists will need to use alternative routes to bypass the intersection.

Available detours to avoid the intersection include Governors’ Parkway and Illinois Routes 159 and 157. Anyone traveling to or from University Drive east of the intersection with Esic can access that area by using Gloucester Drive and either Surrey Drive or Berkshire Drive as a bypass. The closure will allow reconstruction of the intersection as the improvement project shifts to Esic Drive between University Drive and the Madison County Transit Nature Trail.

Construction crews have been working on University Drive between Devon Court and Esic Drive since the end of May. For both the University Drive and Esic Drive improvements, the existing roadway is being replaced, along with the storm sewers, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. A 10-foot-wide shared use path also is being added along the entire reconstructed portion.

The path will run from Route 157 along the north side of University Drive, crossing to the east side of Esic Drive. It will continue south along Esic to connect to the MCT Nature Trail that bisects Esic near Chancellor Drive. A flashing beacon also will be added to the Nature Trail/Esic Drive crossing for added visibility and safety. The project is expected to wrap up around the end of September, but weather and unexpected delays could impact the time frame. At this point in the $2.2 million project, the work is running slightly ahead of schedule.

Baxmeyer Construction Inc. of Waterloo is the contractor for the improvement project. The approximately $2.2 million project is utilizing Capital Improvement Program and Rebuild Illinois funding. It’s the first major overhaul of University Drive in at least 15 years.

The first phase of the project was completed last year, and entailed milling and repaving of a 0.27-mile section of University Drive from Route 157 to near Devon Court. The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all those affected by the work while this project is underway. Any questions about the improvements can be directed to the City’s Public Works Department at 618-692-7535. The Public Works staff is in contact with First Student, which handles bus arrangements for the Edwardsville School District, and other service providers about the closure.

