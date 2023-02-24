ELSAH - Internationally acclaimed artist, architect, and filmmaker Alfredo Jaar will present a free lecture open to the public titled “It is difficult,” during which the artist will discuss his art, ideas, and studio practice. The lecture will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Wannamaker Hall, on the Principia College campus in Elsah, Illinois.

Jaar was born in Santiago, Chile, in 1956, and has lived and worked in New York City since 1982. Considered one of the most important artists in the contemporary international art world, Jaar is known for using a wide range of media - including photography, film/video, sculpture, installation, and public interventions - to bring attention to difficult and often tragic events such as genocide, displacement of refugees, various social and racial injustices, and the imbalances of power among nations and peoples.

He received the Hiroshima Art Prize in 2018 and the Hasselblad Award in 2020, became a Guggenheim Fellow in 1985, and became a MacArthur Fellow in 2000. Jaar’s work can be found in the collections of: The Museum of Modern Art and Guggenheim Museum in New York City

Art Institute of Chicago and Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago

MOCA and LACMA in Los Angeles

TATE in London

Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris

Nationalgalerie in Berlin

Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam

Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlaebeck, Denmark

Centro Reina Sofia in Madrid

MASP in Museu de Arte de São Paulo

Moderna Museet in Stockholm

MAXXI and MACRO in Rome

Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art and Tokushima Modern Art Museum in Japan

M+ in Hong Kong

Dozens of other institutions and private collections worldwide

Jaar’s lecture will be the first installment of the Schmidt Family Lecture Series in Contemporary Art, a dynamic new lecture series at Principia College. To find out more about Principia College, visit principiacollege.edu.

