In tune with World Trade Month, the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) International Trade Center (ITC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting “Go Global in the Digital Age: Taking on the International Market” from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at SIUE’s Barnard Birger Hall.

Laurel Delaney, founder and president of Chicago-based GlobeTrade.com, is the guest presenter. According to ITC Director Silvia Torres Bowman, the session will educate business leaders on how to prepare for and adapt to the changing nature of the international trade environment in order to remain competitive.

“Global entrepreneur Laurel Delaney will provide our audience with expert insight on export readiness and on how to expand their business in a global market,” said Torres Bowman. “This presentation is tailored specifically for ITC clients, partners and international trade professionals.”

In order for the Metro East region to continue to grow its economy, Torres Bowman says stakeholders in the public and private sectors must ensure that regional businesses have what it takes to go global.

“We’ve got to work together strategically to maximize our region’s global potential,” she said. “Laurel will share her perspective on the importance of innovation and regional collaboration to increase local business and international trade.”

“Businesses will learn about international market opportunities, hear the latest on Illinois’ exports and trade initiatives and gain access to new and creative ways to increase their global sales,” Torres Bowman said. “Attendees will also have the chance to network with key trade professionals in our region.”

Topics of discussion will include:

How to rethink what it means to take a business global

The role of women in global trade

How to leverage technology to boost global presence

Where to look for help in going global

Different ways to sell a product or service internationally

How to attract international visitors to one’s business

How to securely collect global payments

“Laurel will present real-world examples of export success,” said Torres Bowman, “along with the 12 basic truths to achieving export success.”

Business leaders with intent to launch or grow their company’s global potential are welcome to attend. Exporters, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, academics, service providers and trade advocates from the public and private sectors are invited.

A one-hour networking reception will begin at 11 a.m. The formal program will follow at noon.

Registration is required and seating is limited. The cost is $15 per person. To register, see International-Trade-Center@siue.edu or access siue.edu/business/itc to download a registration form.

For additional information, call the ITC at (618) 650-3851 or (618) 650-2452.

The ITC is a 2011 Governor’s Export Award winner and was named Illinois’ 2011 International Trade Center of the Year.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 296 business schools in the U.S. for the ninth-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

