EDWARDSVILLE - Attending a new school in a different country is challenging enough, but throw in a pandemic and an abrupt shift to online learning, and you’ve summed up December 2021 graduate Mehakpreet Singh’s first year as a student in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE).

The electrical engineering major transferred to SIUE in fall 2019 to complete his junior and senior years as part of the University’s partnership with Chitkara University (CU) in India. Singh is one of the first CU students to enroll at SIUE as part of a student and faculty exchange program. The SOE has previously sent two faculty members to CU for week-long courses.

“I chose to transfer to SIUE because it has a study program partnership with Chitkara University, and SIUE also offered me a Geographic Enhancement Opportunity Award so I could afford my studies here in the U.S.,” said Singh. “Moreover, SIUE has a diverse campus and is home for many other international students.”

Little did Singh know that he would not only learn in-depth about electrical engineering, but also about perseverance and adaptability. In the spring of his junior year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused all of Singh’s courses to be moved from in-person to online.

Despite the associated challenges, Singh made the most of his time at SIUE. He has broadened his knowledge and skills in engineering while also learning about different cultures through his connections with other international students and those from the U.S.

Singh is among SIUE’s more than 1,640 eligible graduates who will be honored during the University’s fall commencement exercises on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18.

As he completes a bachelor’s in electrical engineering, Singh stands proud of all he has accomplished and is ready to start the next chapter in his life.

“Through my entire college journey, I have gotten to learn a lot, including the true meaning of teamwork and communication, such as effective listening and speaking,” added Singh. “My next step will be working and making a difference as an enthusiastic engineer.”

