Quilter extraordinaire, Jodi Barrows, wants to break the stereotypes that surround quilting. She knows many people view it as a tedious, intensive task with no fun involved, but through her inventive new quilting method, she's out to change people's minds.

Barrows frequently hosts shows for quilt teachers and shop owners around the country, and will be leaving a stitch in Staunton as well with her shows from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Called “Square in a Square,” Barrows' technique involves sewing strips and squares together to then create the – you guessed it – square within a square look. Not only does this create a more interesting looking final product, it speeds up the quilting process with time and accuracy.

Barrows has the background and expertise to back up her methods – she’s written 24 books, 10 of which are best sellers and has hosted quilting shows around the world, including the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa and Australia. She's even invented new quilting tools and has appeared on numerous quilting shows.

Article continues after sponsor message

Main Street Mini Mall shop owner Jody Zarr said she can’t wait to see Barrows’ quilting techniques in person – and hopes the area will take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

"To get an author of books, who has her own rulers and fabric line, come to your store, it's quite an honor," Zarr said.

To make sure you secure your spot for this limited event, sign up at the Main Street Mini Mall in Staunton. Tickets are $20 and first-come first-serve, so sign up sooner than later.

Contact Main Street Mini Mall Quilt Shop at 618-635-5509, minimallquiltshop@yahoo.com or on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/minimallquiltshop.

More like this: