GODFREY, ILL. January 5, 2012…As the result of evaluating the cost of doing business in Godfrey, Illinois or Bridgeton, Missouri, International Mulch, Inc. decided to expand their Godfrey operations by consolidating operations elsewhere.

Tom Miller, Director of Finance at International Mulch, and his finance team worked with the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Madison County Economic Development and the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) to evaluate programs and cost efficiencies.

Senator William Haine and Representative Dan Beiser were in constant contact with the Director of DCEO, Warren Ribley, to convey the importance of International Mulch staying in Godfrey and expanding operations.

“International Mulch’s decision to expand in Godfrey means the difference in losing 25 jobs and gaining 25 new full time jobs and possibly 40 seasonal employees,” said State Rep. Dan Beiser, “Senator Haine and I were happy to work with the RBGA and the County to ensure adding jobs in Godfrey.”

With the transfer of equipment from Bridgeton to Godfrey, the facility will produce a new product line, one of many made there with recycled tire rubber. The additional product, called rubber paper, is 16 inch by 16 inch ¾” thick pieces that can cover cracked concrete, such as those that occur on patios. The Godfrey expansion will not add square footage to the 300,000 sf existing building, but minor inside renovations are planned.

