ALTON– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Alby St. and IL 140 on Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to do pavement repairs and it is expected to be completed by mid-September.

This stage of construction is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane restrictions. The times and locations of future restrictions will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the C. E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

