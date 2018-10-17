GODFREY - Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey is hosting “INTEGRI-fest” on October 27th from 4 – 7 pm. The family-oriented event is being held in the safe environment of the facility grounds at 1623 West Delmar in Godfrey in the back of the building. Parking is free at Gilson Brown School next door.

The event is free and will include dozens of games for children, hay rides, food booths and a costume contest. Trunk-or-treating will be held from 7 to 8 pm. Adults will have at least 10 or more baskets for raffle, a bounce house, and ghost bowling.

Community residents are invited to attend and bring their children to enjoy this brand new event!

Come join the big Integrity Healthcare Family as we celebrate this special season!

