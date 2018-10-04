EDWARDSVILLE/COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care and We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is partnering to host Intergenerational music classes. Intergenerational Music is the bringing together of children and the elderly for an enjoyable session of fun and music resulting in bridging the ages.

St. John’s Community Care is a faith-based organization offering help to people challenged by aging and disabilities by offering aging and dementia care support services and resources in the river bend community since 1985

We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gyms has been in Edwardsville a little over a year and was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. Franchise owner, Jennifer Range said the thought of offering Intergenerational Music Classes came to her when she saw a senior gentleman getting off a van in front of St. John’s Community Care’s Edwardsville Day Program facility, which is next store to Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym. She said he looked so sad, which started her thinking of ways to brighten his day. She’d heard of music therapy classes for the elderly and specifically remembered seeing something about Intergenerational Music on Facebook.

Watch this You Tube Clip for an example of Intergenerational Music Classes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcNUopgO7YQ&t=1s

Jennifer reached out to Stacey Rhodes – Adult Day Program Director for SJCC and together they’ve arranged or a series of Intergenerational Music Classes to occur at We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym 1015 Century Drive – University Point II Edwardsville, IL.

Once Stacey bought into Jennifer’s idea, Jennifer contacted Elizabeth O’Dell, the music therapist that works with We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, who, after research, put together a program.

To fund the program, Jennifer’s collected money over the year from candy sales and other sources of collection to allow for a least a few of the classes.

Want your little one to be involved? If they are between 3-6 please call the gym at 618-307-5834.

Both St. John’s Community Care and We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym are very excited in anticipation of the first class at 10:00 a.m. on October 10th at 1015 Century Drive in Edwardsville.

St. John’s Community Care

1015B Century Drive

Edwardsville, IL 62025

618-656-7090

We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym

1015 Century Drive

Edwardsville, IL 62025

618-307-5834

