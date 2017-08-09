CHICAGO —There has been a buying frenzy of Mega Millions and Powerball tickets throughout the area, convenience personnel say.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $382 million for Friday’s drawing. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the game’s history. The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won Friday, April 28. As a reminder, the other multi-state Lottery game, Powerball, is also on a roll; tonight’s Powerball jackpot stands at $307 million.

The Quik Trip in Godfrey reported, “People have been buying them like crazy. They usually buy both of them when they come in. There seems to be a lot of interest in both right now.”

The Circle K in Edwardsville on South State Route 157, said, interest in the high jackpots occurs the day of the drawing.

"We do sell usually sell more when pot goes large on day of drawing," a manager said.

Cowboy Market in Alton said Mega Millions sales have been predominant and a lot of interest is expected as the jackpot rolls over into the weekend.

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, August 8, Mega Millions drawing were – 11 - 17 - 50 - 52 – 74 – and the Mega Ball number was 14. While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 134,000 prizes, ranging from $1 to $5,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $382 million; cash option of $238 million

Jackpots start at $15 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:258,890,850

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Current jackpot at $307 million; cash option of $193.2 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday





