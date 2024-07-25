BELLEVILLE — Multiple Belleville firefighters attended a Firemanship Conference in Aurora recently, joining colleagues from other departments for intensive training and lectures. The event, which spanned three days of lectures and two days of hands-on classes, featured some of the most prominent names in the fire service.

The Belleville Fire Department places a significant emphasis on training to ensure its firefighters are prepared for a wide range of emergency situations.

This commitment to readiness was evident as members of Battalion 4 engaged in various training exercises throughout the week. These exercises included rescue operations, hauling systems, and ropes and knots skills.

The conference provided an opportunity for firefighters to enhance their skills and knowledge, fostering both professional growth and improved safety for the communities they serve.

The combination of theoretical lectures and practical classes aimed to equip firefighters with the latest techniques and best practices in the field.



