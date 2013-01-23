Simmons Browder Gianaris Angelides & Barnerd LLC, a leading national complex litigation firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of attorney Paul Lesko as a shareholder. Lesko joined the firm in 2005 and has been instrumental in the firm’s growth in intellectual property litigation.

“Paul has always been a tenacious advocate for his clients,” said Managing Shareholder Michael Angelides. “As one of the leaders in our complex litigation group, Paul has helped businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the country enforce their intellectual property rights against individuals and larger companies.”

Lesko manages a team of intellectual property attorneys and staff at Simmons that represents business owners, universities, inventors and artists across multiple industries. He has secured millions of dollars on behalf of his clients by helping them maintain an equal footing in the marketplace. He has also asserted his clients' patents, copyrights and trademarks against some of the world’s largest companies including Google and Apple.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I’m proud to have contributed to the growth of our firm," said Lesko. "I hope to continue being a resource for our clients by providing an approach to handling and budgeting cases that many clients often cannot find among traditional corporate firms."

Paul earned his J.D. from Tulane University School of Law and holds degrees in biochemistry and honors biology from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. He has been quoted and published in national trade and news publications like the New York Times, PC World and Chicago Lawyers Weekly, and he serves as the Chair of AAJ’s Intellectual Property Group.

About Simmons Browder Gianaris Angelides & Barnerd LLC:

The Simmons Firm is a national litigation firm with practices in asbestos, intellectual property infringement, personal injury, pharmaceutical injury litigation and commercial litigation. With offices in Illinois, Missouri and California, the firm has secured more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of thousands of individuals, families and businesses. In addition, the Simmons Firm has pledged nearly $20 million to cancer research and proudly supports its local communities through other charitable causes. For more information about the Simmons Firm, visit http://www.simmonsfirm.com

More like this: