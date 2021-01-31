EDWARDSVILLE - Instructor Erika Lord-Castillo announced the SIUE Suzuki Program is hosting its Biennial Suzuki Workshop entirely online this year.

The two-day workshop running March 5-6 will feature Suzuki repertoire and technique classes, Masterclasses, Disney tunes, video game music, Chops and Grooves, and teacher development.

Lord-Castillo said: "We are excited to welcome clinicians Kimberly Meier-Sims from the Cleveland Institute of Music, Stacy Smith from Salt Lake City, Utah, Avi Friedlander from the Music Institute of Chicago, Susan McDonald from Webster University, April Losey from Redlands, California, Kenesha Ryce from Austell, Georgia, Andrea Yun from Ann Arbor, Michigan, Meredith Harris from Houston, Texas, and Winifred Crock, from Saint Louis!"

Suzuki students Book 1 and up who play violin, viola, and cello are welcome to join us from wherever they live in the world.

Registration deadline to receive a free T-shirt is February 10, and all registrations must be received by February 19.

Article continues after sponsor message

Workshop information and registration is available on our Workshop website:

https://www.siue.edu/suzuki/program-workshop/suzuki-workshop.shtml

CONTACT EMAIL:

elordca@siue.edu

The SIUE Suzuki Program is dedicated to string instruction for children ages 3-18. The program has been a part of the Edwardsville community for over 50 years.

The following is information about our lessons, ensembles and important dates, as well as information about the founder of the Suzuki method, Dr. Shinichi Suzuki, and the founder of our program, John Kendall. Founded in 1965, the SIUE program was the first university-based Suzuki teacher training program in the United States.

More like this: