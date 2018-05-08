ST. LOUIS - Inland Marine Expo (IMX), Institute for Trade and Transportation Studies (ITTS), and St. Louis Regional Freightway are partnering to host FreightWeek STL, a four-day conference in St. Louis. The inaugural FreightWeek STL will bring together freight and transportation experts as well as exhibitors from around the country to share ideas and collaborate on the forward movement of America’s growing freight industry. FreightWeek STL will take place May 21-24, 2018, at the America’s Center Convention Complex and the Marriott St. Louis Grand, just blocks west of the Mississippi River, where participants can gain firsthand exposure to the St. Louis region’s enviable location as the epicenter of American Logistics.

“With national freight volume expected to grow more than 40 percent over the next 30 years, we can’t think of a better time or place to host a featured freight event like this where organizers, speakers and attendees can come together and gain insight that will help them to individually capture their share of the increased freight volume, while simultaneously working together to advance America’s overall freight industry,” said Mary Lamie, St. Louis Regional Freightway Executive Director.

Through a unique partnership forged between the Freightway, IMX and ITTS, thousands of conference attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of sessions concentrating on all aspects of the freight industry, with an emphasis on the movement of freight via the American inland waterways and interstate system.

Inland Marine Expo (IMX), the annual, three-day trade show for the inland and intracoastal marine transportation industry, will be held May 21-23 at The Dome at America’s Center and mark the event’s fifth anniversary. Convening more than 2,000 stakeholders from across the nation, IMX highlights equipment and services critical in the transportation of goods along U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways. Key highlights of this year’s IMX will be special sessions on the State of the Barge Industry, Developing Your Maritime Cybersecurity Plan and National Maritime Day Recognition, which will include a panel discussion on Challenges to the Future of River Transportation. The event is produced by The Waterways Journal, Inc.

Institute for Trade and Transportation Studies (ITTS)2018 Freight in the Southeast Conference will be hosted by the Missouri Department of Transportation at The Dome at America’s Center May 22 and May 23, bringing together representatives of Departments of Transportation from southeastern states. Sessions will explore the effects of commercial freight movements, with reference to infrastructure, transportation and safety. Attendees will get insight into some of the major trends shaping freight transportation systems throughout the southeastern United States, with popular sessions to include The Interrupted Supply Chain, Agriculture Trends for Transportation and Autonomous Trucks.

St. Louis Regional Freightway will co-present several sessions with ITTS, spotlighting the St. Louis region’s role in transportation innovation, with topics to include Hyperloop and the Road to Tomorrow, Container on Barge and St. Louis – A Leader in Agricultural Innovation and Distribution. The St. Louis Regional Freightway will also host its third annual Freight Summit Luncheon May 24 at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, capping off the inaugural FreightWeek STL. As the go-to source for marketing the St. Louis region’s freight assets to the world and for coordinating freight activity and infrastructure, the Freightway provides site selection and other assistance to manufacturing, logistics and multimodal transportation companies and their service providers. The Freight Summit Luncheon will feature an overview of the St. Louis Regional Freightway’s most recent accomplishments, including the global recognition garnered for the St. Louis region as the Ag Coast of America and the consensus built for multimodal transportation priorities through public-private partnerships.

“IMX 2018 promises guests a full tradeshow floor with 250 exhibit booths featuring a wealth of great products and services, both new and well known, along with full access to an extensive lineup of education sessions focused on commercial vessels, commercial facilities and business in general along our inland and intracoastal waterways,” said Nelson Spencer, Jr., President, The Waterways Journal. “That it’s taking place as part of a broader event with additional offerings just adds to the reasons why this should be the must-attend conference of the year for anyone in the freight industry.”

Collectively through the three partners, FreightWeek STL will feature dozens of expert-led technical and educational sessions focused on a host of timely topics and initiatives within the freight industry. Offsite riverboat tours will showcase the St. Louis region’s freight assets in order to raise the region’s profile as a global freight hub and highlight the area’s ports, terminals and manufacturing and logistics industries; and exclusive networking events will provide opportunities for fostering relationships and new business opportunities.

“We are excited to offer a variety of sessions on some of the most relevant topics in the transportation industry through our conference,” said Bruce Lambert, ITTS Executive Director. “From the possibilities surrounding container on barge to the impact of autonomous trucks in the supply chain, attendees will get the latest information that will ensure they are prepared for the future of freight movement across our nation.”

To see a full schedule, click here. For detailed descriptions of each of the Education Sessions, click here. To learn more about FreightWeek STL, or register to attend, visit http://freightweekstl.thefreightway.com/.

The Waterways Journal, Inc., is a full-service media company that produces trade magazines, trade shows like IMX, directories, websites and related communications. It is a family owned business operating in St. Louis, Mo. since 1887. Through its division, Ripple Custom Media, it also produces consumer titles and provides custom publishing services.

The Institute for Trade and Transportation Studies (ITTS)is a multistate research institution formed to assist member states on understanding the relationship of transportation needs to international and commercial traffic. ITTS is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in the State of Louisiana. Current membership consists of the State Departments of Transportation from the following States: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Virginia and West Virginia. ITTS’s mission focuses on providing research data and expert opinions to its Members concerning the effects of commercial freight movements on domestic and international activities, with reference to infrastructure and transportation needs and safety implications.

The St. Louis Regional Freightway is a Bi-State Development enterprise formed to create a regional freight district and comprehensive authority for freight operations and opportunities within eight counties in Illinois and Missouri which comprise the St. Louis metropolitan area. Public sector and private industry businesses are partnering with the St. Louis Regional Freightway to establish the bi-state region as one of the premier multimodal freight hubs and distribution centers in the United States through marketing, public advocacy, and freight and infrastructure development. To learn more, visit thefreightway.com.

