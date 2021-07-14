EDWARDSVILLE - Lauren Strickland, a highly successful esthetician/makeup artist for several years, had the brilliant idea to open Instaglow Spa & Permanent Makeup in Edwardsville, and the business is already a hit with customers.

Strickland opened Instaglow in May, and she said to date, business overall has been “great.” She said she loves the people of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area, but she explained that people come from all over to her business, as far away as Carrollton to St. Louis and beyond.

“I have a passion for helping people with their goals of beautiful skin and great facial makeup. We have five treatment rooms and a spray tan room. We are offering permanent makeup, facials, chemical peels, hydra micro derms, lash extensions, lash lifts, and spray tans. We are hoping to add massage and injections in the future.”

Lauren said she believes the spa’s service has been the draw for people who come to the location. Her permanent makeup, facials, and lash extensions have been the most popular. She has her staff trained and continuing with education to offer the newest, latest and greatest service to her customers.

“We try to bring in great products that benefit people’s skincare, lashes, or whatever service of products we offer,” she said. “We have a wonderful team ready to help you achieve your beauty goals and help you feel and look your best. We keep up with the highest quality of education and travel all over the country to find the best training. I have been the winner of ‘best of the best eyebrows' and ‘best of the best day spa.’ I am very proud of what we are doing here.”

Lauren and her staff receive training from around the country to continue to refine their skills.

The business address is 449 South State Route 157, Suite 2030, Edwardsville. Lauren is proud of the appearance of the business and said: “Everybody says the building is just gorgeous. People also compliment the smell you get when you step into the business.”

“Our biggest goal is we want everyone to leave better than we found them,” Lauren said. “Providing that kind of service is a very rewarding feeling.”

People can find Instaglow online at:

http://www.instaglowspa.com

and you can reach the business at (618) 666-2823.

