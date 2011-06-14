ALTON – The Riverbender.Com Community Center will host a one-week Summer Creative Art Camp June 20 through 23 and again July 25 through 28. The camp will be open to teens entering grades 6 through 12.

Derek Alford, art teacher at Marquette Catholic High School, designed and will instruct the camp. The camp is being partially funded by a grant from the Jacoby Arts Center and Illinois Arts Council.

“This camp will feature art that anyone can do, regardless of age or ability,” explained Alford. “Projects will be fun and simple which can then be done at home after learning the skills. We want to bring art to those who have never thought of creating works of art or those who want to do more.”

Students will enjoy acrylic and canvas painting, clay sculpting, t-shirt design, and more in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be served at noon and during the afternoon campers can enjoy the numerous video games featured at the Center (such as Wii, Xbox Kinect, and Play Station) and games such as foosball, pop-a-shot, billiards, air hockey, and table tennis, or watch a movie in the Center's movie theater.

Cost for the four day camp is $50.00 and includes all supplies and lunch. Membership to the Center is not required, the camp is open to any teens entering grades 6 through 12. Advance registration is requested and can be done so by calling the Center at (618)465-9850, ext. 212.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. For more information on the Center visit the website at: www.riverbender.com/communitycenter, call (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com.

