There was barely a dry eye at Edwardsville Fire Department No. 1 on Saturday as Drew Clark, 4, of Jerseyville, had his head shaved for a St. Baldrick’s Day event.

Crystal Clark said her son wanted to do the event dedicating it to Jonny Wade, the son of Jon and Kimberly Wade, who has brain cancer in Jerseyville. Drew Clark and Jonny Wade go to the same school. The entire community of Jerseyville has rallied around the youth and raised thousands of dollars in support of Jonny and his parents.

“He wanted to do it,” Crystal Clark said of his effort to collect funds for St. Baldrick's Day in Edwardsville. “Drew set a goal of $200 and he has raised $500. I am so proud of him."

Drew Clark said he was extremely proud of being able to raise the $500 and thanked those who contributed to him.

Last year, a 7-year-old girl, Rozalyn, shaved her head for Locks of Love and also for the cancer cause. Her effort was equally moving, Cole Schrage, an Edwardsville firefighter who coordinated the event for the fire department, said.

Drew Clark smiled and was brave the entire time he was getting his hair cut by local stylist Amy Helmkamp, also a nurse. Helmkamp took her time and made young Drew feel comfortable the entire time she trimmed his hair.

Patty Melton said Drew is just a “precious kid” and said she was as proud of him as his mother.

Helmkamp was in awe that a 4-year-old would be so strong and resourceful to raise the money he did for St. Baldrick’s.

“For someone to sacrifice his or her appearance for another child at his age, that is moving,” she said. “Words can’t really explain how unusual it is for a kid to do that.”

