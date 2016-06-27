GLEN CARBON – Altitude Trampoline Park of Glen Carbon opened its doors to the public on Saturday with considerable excitement.

For several days, the anticipation of the opening has been high on the radar of many parents throughout the region with children and now, it has become a reality.

Altitude Trampoline Park of Glen Carbon Operations Manager Alex Boker was excited as he could be on Sunday about the gorgeous new facility being open.

“We still have a little bit of things we have to finish up, but we are open seven days a week,” Boker said.

The Trampoline Park right now features a large main court, two dodge ball courts and volleyball. A rock-climbing wall will be coming in the future.

“This is huge for the area,” Boker said. “The Metro East has been clamoring for years for this. Now you don’t have to drive all the way out to Chesterfield to have this [a trampoline park]. We have had a few delays. Most of the delays were in building the courts and getting everything constructed. We have worked with everything to make sure it was done right.”

For more information, call the Altitude Trampoline Park of Glen Carbon at 618-663-3879 or check it out at www.altitudegc.com.

