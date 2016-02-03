JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Hospital recently announced it has recently installed the SOMATOM Perspective CT scanner from Siemens Medical Solutions.

The SOMATOM Perspective offers the ability to extend the range of available examinations to our patients at reduced radiation dose. The SOMATOM Perspective is an innovative solution that helps us provide maximum care for patients.

“In our continued efforts to deliver the best patient care our new scanner incorporates dose-reduction technologies along with patient-centric features that streamline the scan making for a comfortable and relaxed patient experience” said Ron Ausley, Director of the JCH Imaging Center.

The SOMATOM Perspective can image all body regions and is able to detect small diagnostic details by using information from 64 slices. With the added benefit of a 38 mm wide detector, trade-offs between scan speed and image quality are not necessary and breath hold for your patients is reduced thereby decreasing the need for rescans.

Sinogram Affirmed Iterative Reconstruction (SAFIRE) helps to reduce dose by up to 60 percent for a wide range of applications and delivers superior image quality. You can be assured that we are delivering best in class imaging while reducing radiation dose for your patients.

The SOMATOM Perspective uses Fully Assisting Scanner Technologies (FAST) that help simplify and automate time-consuming, complex procedures, thus supporting our clinical team at every stage of the CT examination helping them spend more time with the patients.

The SOMATOM Perspective incorporates a patient-friendly design for excellent access and patient positioning and offers Illumination MoodLight to brighten the exam room atmosphere.

