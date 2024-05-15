ALTON - Atlas Tattoo and Ahlin Counseling have teamed up to offer a tattoo flash sale for Mental Health Awareness Month.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, attendees can stop by Atlas Tattoo in Suite 406 in the RiverBender.com building at 200 W. Third Street. Tattoo artist Emma Chappell will offer several flash tattoo designs that are inspired by Mental Health Awareness Month. The event, titled “Ink Therapy,” will also feature therapists from Ahlin Counseling, who will be onsite to meet with potential clients and share more about their specializations.

“A lot of therapists have waiting lists that can be weeks or even months long, so getting into a new therapist and finding somebody who is a good fit and who takes your insurance if you want to use insurance or somebody who’s affordable — that can be really, really tricky,” said Beth Ahlin, owner of Ahlin Counseling.

Ahlin said that her practice currently has immediate availability, with several counselors taking new clients on as early as next week. She hopes the Ink Therapy event will help people learn more about her practice and the therapists there, many of whom specialize in neurodivergence, LGBTQ+ mental health and perinatal mental health.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They’ll get a chance to meet many of the therapists that are already working at my practice, which is really cool because a lot of people want to talk to their therapist before they really set out scheduling so that way they make sure that they just vibe well together and they get along,” Ahlin explained. “We’ve got a couple of new therapists that have come on board and have some availability. We’ll be talking about what we do and our services and just kind of a general gist of mental health and getting our names out there.”

For Chappell, the Ink Therapy event is a chance to share more about Atlas Tattoo and invite people into the space. The flash tattoo designs are small, one to two-inch designs that have a mental health component. Many of the designs feature a semicolon for suicide prevention.

Chappell explained that she is trying to craft a business that supports her clients and makes them feel comfortable while getting a tattoo. She is excited to sponsor an event that promotes mental health awareness.

“I love the vibe of my space. I think that what I’m trying to do with my space kind of goes along really well with the event that we’re doing,” she said. “I personally like to work in a quiet, solo environment to have more one-on-one time with my client to make sure they feel heard, because that doesn’t necessarily happen in the traditional tattoo shop. A lot of people feel really rushed and they end up with something that maybe they’re not super happy with, and that’s really what I’m trying to avoid in my space.”

For more information about Atlas Tattoo, you can visit their official website. Check out AhlinCounseling.com for more information about Ahlin’s practice. To learn more about the Ink Therapy event, visit the official Facebook event page.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: