(Busch Stadium) St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak finally had some good news to share regarding his team’s disabled list, which may finally begin to shrink in the near future.

Beginning with Matt Holliday, Mozeliak shared the outfielder began his therapy in Jupiter with Minor League Rehab Coordinator Dave Meyer today.

“He had his cast taken off today and he was put into a custom splint,” said Mozeliak. “Then he’ll just see how he looks in the next few weeks and then decide what the future holds.”

Holliday has been on the disabled list since August 12th after being hit by a pitch and had pins inserted to aid the healing process.

“The fact that he is able to even do some hand movement is very positive,” noted Mozeliak. “We’re still going to be optimistic here.”

The other Cardinals player with a fractured thumb, Aledmys Diaz was smiling in the St. Louis clubhouse this afternoon.

“It’s feeling better,” said Diaz. “I started bending it a little bit yesterday. I think the swelling’s gone down. We’ll see next Monday, I’ve got an appointment with the doctor. If everything goes in the right direction, maybe I’ll be able to baseball stuff–hitting and throwing a little bit.”

With his right thumb in a splint for protection, Diaz fielded ground balls during today’s pregame warm-ups.

“Next week, he’ll be re-imaged and then determine if he can be much more aggressive in his rehab,” confirmed Mozeliak. “I would think Diaz, if we’re looking at sort of best case, he’d be a little ahead of Matt (Holliday)–but you’re still probably looking at that mid-part of September.”

Like Diaz, Matt Adams was on the field before today’s game and is eagerly awaiting to be sent out on his rehab assignment.

“Workout with the team today and tomorrow out on the field for BP and stuff, “Cleared to do the daily activities and hopefully, in the next couple days be able to get out and get some game time.”

“Will likely go out Wednesday or Thursday,” echoed Mozeliak. “Haven’t determined where but I did take a quick look at that on the way in today and I was thinking Memphis.”

Adams explained he developed inflammation in his shoulder while trying to increase his arm strength.

“Not necessarily long toss, but opening up to distance a little bit trying to build the arm up,” he said. The longer throws were not reflective of a possible position change from first base. “No, just trying to work on some things throwing.”

Reliever Trevor Rosenthal is also moving forward in a positive direction.

“Rosie began his throwing program today and we’ll really just see how he goes,” said Mozeliak. “Probably two weeks from now evaluate if we can push him a little further–still having optimism there as well.”

The news is not so positive for Jordan Walden, who had been expected to make his first rehab appearance earlier this week with Palm Beach (A+).

“Basically, we had to pump the brakes a little bit and slow things down,” explained Mozeliak. “He’s still in Jupiter but really just in a more of a fluid throwing program and not cleared for games.”

“He’s gotta be pain free. Until he’s there, we can’t do it. I would say my level of optimism here is less than when we sat down here–I guess I’d characterize it as a long shot.”

Catcher Brayan Pena has been the designated hitter in recent games for Palm Beach, but that could change soon.

“Hopefully, will be behind the plate sometime this week and pushing as tolerated,” said Mozeliak.

In his two games with Palm Beach, Pena has hit .333 (2-6) with a pair of runs driven in.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI