MADISON COUNTY - A promising football player changes course after sustaining a traumatic brain injury that left him sidelined for a year.

After graduating Greenville High School in 2013, Kerry Patriach attended Greenville University where he had earned a football scholarship. On his first day of college Patriach fell, suffering a brain injury and limiting his ability to play sports and his dream of becoming a professional football player.

Patriach said his life forever changed that day.

“God had an important plan for my life,” Patriach said. “He wanted me to understand the role one person can play on a person’s life.”

During the next year, as Patriach was in recovery he grew a passion for what the nursing staff did for him. Now that he had a second chance at life, Patriach decided he wanted to dedicate his professional career to nursing people back to health.

“I wanted to be a part of something that gives other a second chance at life,” he said.

Following through with his newly identified plan, Patriach applied to the Registered Nursing associate degree program at Kaskaskia Community College. After being accepted, he contacted the Bond County Employment and Training Office for assistance.

Patriach met all the requirements to receive funding for the RN program. In December 2017, Patriach graduated with honors.

Shortly after graduation, Patriach joined the staff at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and was assigned to the trauma floor.

“I acquired invaluable experience as (trauma) treats gunshot and severe accident victims,” Patriach said.

After working one year Patriach qualified to receive tuition assistance so that he could pursue his bachelors in science in nursing (BSN) degree.

