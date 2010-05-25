Longaberger Baskets Up for Grabs in Support of American Cancer Society Event

Alton Memorial Hospital will hold a Longaberger “INGO” Games Night at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, as a fund-raiser to benefit the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Riverbend.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. inside the AMH cafeteria. The registration fee is $20 for 20 games (six games per sheet) at the door, or $18 if you pre- register. All prizes are Longaberger. This event is open to the public, but seating is limited. Call 618-463-7269, 618-463-7345 or toll-free 800-392-0936 to pre -register.

The Relay For Life of Riverbend is scheduled for June 25-26 at the East Alton-Wood River High School track. Opening ceremonies are at 6 p.m. and the event lasts until the following morning. Anyone wishing to join the AMH/Eunice Smith/BJC Hospice at Alton team can contact Dave Whaley at 618-433-7947 or drw5445@bjc.org. Team membership requires a $10 contribution to Relay For Life and includes a team T-shirt while supplies last.

For more information about Relay For Life of Riverbend, visit www.relayforliferiverbend.com.

