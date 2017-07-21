ST. LOUIS - Excessive heat warnings and advisories continue to grip the region as the weekend looms ahead.

Infrared thermometer readings in Downtown Alton on Friday afternoon showed a 157-degree temperature in a sitting parked car and a 135-degree temperature on nearby pavement.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the entire area through at least early Saturday evening, where heat index values from 105 to 115 are expected each day. In parts of Southeast Missouri and far Southern Illinois, heat advisories continue into early Sunday evening, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Friday afternoon.

The heat wave which has gripped the area since the middle of the week will continue at least through Saturday. A weak cold front is expected to move slowly through the area from Saturday night through Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should bring some relief from the heat Sunday and Monday...and a dry northeast flow is expected on Tuesday which will keep temperatures closer to seasonal normals.

Temps are projected for a high of 96-104 degrees today, 96-105 Saturday and back down to 89-96 on Sunday. Afternoon heat indexes today and Saturday may top 110.

